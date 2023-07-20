Official: ‘Bro’ trailer to come out on this day

“Bro” starring Powerstar Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej, is the next biggie to arrive in Tollywood. Directed by Samuthirakani, the film has its screenplay and dialogues penned by Trivikram. This is the official remake of the Tamil hit “Vinodhaya Sitham.”

Here is the update that all mega fans have been waiting for a long time. The theatrical trailer of “Bro” will arrive on 22nd July. The makers released a stylish poster that features Powerstar and Supreme Hero. Bro is all set to hit the big screens on 28th July.

If the trailer clicks, the movie will open big both in overseas and in the domestic markets. Priya Prakash Varrier, Ketika Sharma, Brahmanandam, Rohini Molleti, Subbaraju, Tanikella Bharani, and Raja Chembolu played vital roles. TG Vishwa Prasad produced Bro under the banners of Zee Studios and People Media Factory. Thaman composed the tunes.