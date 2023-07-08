Official: Celebration song from ‘Bholaa Shankar’ to be out soon

Megastar Chiranjeevi is all set to entertain fans and audiences again with a mass entertainer Bholaa Shankar, directed by Meher Ramesh. Milky beauty Tamannaah Bhatia will be seen as leading lady. The latest update is that the team took to social media to announce that the movie’s next single will be dropped very soon.





As per the makers, the upcoming single is a celebration song which was shot on the entire cast of the movie. A few weeks ago Chiranjeevi also posted a glimpse of the song as well. Star actress Keerthy Suresh will be seen as Chiru’s sister in “Bholaa Shankar,” which also has Sushanth.

Raghu Babu, Murali Sharma, Ravi Shankar, Vennela Kishore, Tulasi, Sureka Vani, Sri Mukhi, Hyper Adhi, Viva Harsha, and others are playing prominent roles. AK Entertainments is producing this film. Mahati Swara Sagar is composing tunes for this mega flick.



