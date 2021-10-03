Official clarity on Bheemla Nayak release!

Bheemla Nayak release date: Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati are playing the lead roles in the film Bheemla Nayak. Saagar K Chandra is the film's director. The film was scheduled for a grand release in January next year but there are a lot of speculations that the film's release is going to be restricted to an OTT platform.

However, the film's producer Suryadevara Naga Vamsi took to Twitter and wrote about the same. He has given an official clarity on the film's release, saying, "Gear Up for the Power Storm only in THEATRES on Jan 12, 2022. Be ready for the ultimate battle of Pride and Self-Esteem."

The makers officially confirmed that the movie will only release in theatres without any delay. The complete details of the film will be out soon. Stay tuned to us for the other details.