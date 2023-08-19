Live
Official: Date locked for ‘7/G Brindavan Colony’ re-release
The cult love story “7/G Brindavan Colony” directed by Selvaraghavan, finally locked its re-release date. Teasing its fans for many days, the movie is coming to theatres one more time.
The 4K version of the movie, with Dolby Atmos technology, is all set for a grand re-release in theaters on September 22, 2023. The movie still holds the potential to draw audiences to theatres even after 19 years.
Starring Ravi Krishna and Sonia Agarwal in the lead role, the movie is produced by AM Ratnam under the Sri Surya Movies banner.
