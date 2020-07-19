Official: Deepika Padukone to romance Prabhas in Prabhas21

Tollywood: Young Rebel Star Prabhas whose 'Saaho' recored massive numbers at the box office is now all set to come up with his next movie under the direction of 'Jil' fame Radha Krishna.

Titled as 'Radhe Shyam', Pooja Hegde is playing the leading lady in this movie. The movie is going to be a fantasy love story and the makers have recently released the first look poster of the film. When the fans are still going gaga about the first look, the makers of #Prabhas21 has given another sweet surprise for the fans. It is known that 'Mahanati' fame Nag Ashwin is helming Prabhas' next. The makers took social media to announce that Deepika Padukone is going to play the female lead in the film.









Vyjayanthi Movies posted a video, revealing, "Through the years, we have had the privilege to work with some extraordinary women. Now with Pride, we welcome Deepika Padukone with Prabhas on to our 50 year journey. Bringing India's biggest superstars together, for a film by Nag Ashwin" is in the video.

The movie shooting will took place in after wrapping up 'Radhe Shyam'. The makers are yet to unveil more details regarding the project.