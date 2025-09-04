‘OG’ creates history with $1 Million pre-sales in North America

Power Star Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming action drama OG is already rewriting records weeks before its release. Without even dropping its trailer, the film has crossed a staggering $1 million in premiere pre-sales in North America, becoming the fastest Indian film to achieve this landmark. The feat has set trade circles buzzing and fans celebrating across social media.

Carrying the aura of the “Hungry Cheetah,” Pawan Kalyan has once again proven his unmatched box office pull. Every poster, glimpse, and update from OG has gone viral, and this pre-release milestone further cements its place as the biggest cinematic storm of 2025. With 21 days still to go for release, the frenzy around the film shows no signs of slowing down.

Directed by Sujeeth, OG features Pawan Kalyan as Gambheera, a character already generating immense hype. The film also stars Emraan Hashmi in a powerful antagonist role, alongside Priyanka Arul Mohan, Prakash Raj, Sriya Reddy, and Arjun Das in key parts. Produced by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari under DVV Entertainment, the film boasts music by Thaman S, whose pulsating score has added to the buzz.

Slated for a worldwide theatrical release on September 25, 2025, OG is shaping up to be more than just a movie—it’s a box office phenomenon in the making.