‘OG’ finishes 50% of its shooting

“Saaho,” director Sujeeth and Power Star Pawan Kalyan collaborated for a biggie “OG.” The shooting of the film has been happening at a fast pace, and...
“Saaho,” director Sujeeth and Power Star Pawan Kalyan collaborated for a biggie “OG.” The shooting of the film has been happening at a fast pace, and we have an interesting update about the movie. The makers have just announced that OG’s 3rd schedule has been wrapped up in Hyderabad, and with this, 50% of the total film has been filmed. The next schedule will begin next month.
Priyanka Arul Mohan, Emraan Hashmi, Prakash Raj, Sriya Reddy, Arjun Das, Harish Uthaman, and others play significant roles. Produced by DVV Danayya under his home banner DVV Entertainment, the movie will feature music by Thaman. The makers are planning to release the film in December 2023
