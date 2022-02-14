'Oh My Aadhya' Lyrical Song From Sharwanand's 'Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu' Is Unveiled As Valentine's Day Special Treat

Tollywood's ace actor Sharwanand has treated all his fans on this Valentine's Day unveiling the special lyrical video of "Oh My Aadhya…" from his upcoming movie 'Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu'. Rock star DSP rocked the song with his ace composition and made the day for all the music buffs. Well, the makers also wrapped up the shooting of this movie today and shared a special poster on social media…

Sharwanand shared the lyrical video of "Oh My AAdhya…" song and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Sharing the lyrical video, he also wrote, "A Valentine's special from Rockstar @ThisIsDSP. #OhMyAadhya Song From #AadavalluMeekuJohaarlu out now. https://youtu.be/pR0rq3iXRws #AMJOnFEB25".

Going with the song, it is all lovely and the lyrical video showcased a few cute moments between the lead actors Sharwanand and Rashmika Mandanna. They rocked in modish avatars while Yazin Nizar created magic with his peppy voice. Shree Mani's lyrics and DSP's composition took the song to the next level!

The shooting of this movie wrapped up today and the special poster showcased all the ladies including the lead actress Rashmika Mandanna blessing Sharwanand. Rashmika and Sharwa looked awesome in the bridal attires and the poster is all colourful!

Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu movie is directed by Tirumala Kishore and is bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas banner. Sharwanand and Rashmika are the lead actors while yesteryear heroines Radhika Sarathkumar, Urvashi and Kushboo are also roped in to play the important roles in this movie. Along with them, even Vennala Kishore is all set to go laugh in the theatres. This movie will now be released in the theatres on 25th February, 2022…

Sharwanand is all busy with a couple of projects and the bi-lingual 'Oke Oka Jeevitham' is one of them that deal with a 'Time Machine' concept! It has Akkineni Amala in the prominent role and as the movie is being made simultaneously in Tamil, she will make her come back to Kollywood after almost 30 years.

Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu movie will hit the big screens on 25th February, 2022!