‘Oh!’ team heading to Goa for a song shoot

Presented by Jeevitha Badugu, the film "Oh!" is being ambitiously produced under the banner of Ekari Films by Satyanarayana Ekari, who has already directed five films. Raghu Ram, Shruti Shetty and Naina Pathak are the main cast of the film. The first schedule was successfully shot in a beautiful locations in Kulu-Manali, the second schedule in Agra and the third schedule in Hyderabad. Two fights were shot in Warangal and the team holds press meet before heading to Goa for a song shoot.



Film director and producer Satyanarayana Ekari says, “This is a pure love story coming in the backdrop of Kulumanali. We went to Manali to shoot for giving the audience a new experience with the icebergs and village atmosphere.” He says that the shoot is going at brisk pace and will be released in September.

The film's hero Raghu Ram said, "Oh!" is a pure love story unfolding in beautiful locations with a good concept. I can definitely say that our movie will give a new feeling to the audience who see this movie. Thank you to our director and producer for giving us the opportunity to act in such a good movie.”

Film heroines Shruti Shetty and Naina Pathak thanked the makers for giving this wonderful opportunity.