‘Oho Rathamma’ from ‘Laila’ brings high energy

Mass Ka Das Vishwaksen’s upcoming romantic action entertainer Laila is creating a massive buzz with its vibrant promotional content. Directed by Ram Narayan and produced by Sahu Garapati under the Shine Screens banner, the film is drawing attention for its unconventional storyline, where Vishwaksen plays both male and female characters.

Following the success of the teaser and the first two songs, the film's third single, Oho Rathamma, has now been unveiled. Composed by Leon James, the folk-style track brings a high-energy, foot-tapping rhythm that promises to keep audiences on their toes. The track's lively tempo is matched perfectly by the rustic folk vocals of Penchal Das and Madhupriya, while Penchal Das adds to the mass appeal with his energetic and locally flavored lyrics.

Vishwaksen’s dynamic range of looks, from traditional to ultra-stylish, adds visual appeal to the song, while his lively and graceful dance moves further enhance the track’s infectious energy. Akanksha Sharma’s glamorous presence complements his performance, making Oho Rathamma a visual and musical treat. The choreography and scenic backdrops perfectly elevate the song’s massy theme.

With the screenplay penned by Vasudeva Murthy and cinematography by Richard Prasad, Laila is set to hit theatres on February 14, 2025. Fans can expect a full-on mass entertainer that promises to be a major crowd-puller with its electrifying music and performances.