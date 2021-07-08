Oka Chinna Viramam and Vikramarkudu on July 9

100% Telugu streaming platform aha, after releasing over 15 films the previous weekend, is getting ready for a double premiere with the release of the suspense thriller Oka Chinna Viramam and action drama Vikramarkudu on July 9. While Oka Chinna Viramam is an edge-of-the-seat thriller, starring Punarnavi Bhupalam, Garima, and Naveen Neni in pivotal roles, Vikramarkudu (Junga in Tamil) is an enjoyable commercial potboiler comprising Vijay Sethupathi, Sayyeshaa and Madonna Sebastian in the lead cast.



Written and directed by first-time filmmaker Sundeep Cheguri, Oka Chinna Viramam is a story of a businessman Deepak, who goes to any length to protect his loved ones. When his pregnant wife Sameera is in trouble, he resorts to Balu and Maya for help. The film keeps viewers on their toes with a fine blend of emotions, thrills and drama with absorbing performances by the lead cast.



Vikramarkudu revolves around Junga, who in a petty fight, loses his ancestral property, a theatre. He needs to head to Paris, where he transforms into a don, to salvage his family's legacy and fight a criminal gang. Filled with quirky action sequences, abundant humour, solid performance by a suave-looking Vijay Sethupathi, Vikramarkudu is a full-fledged action entertainer without a single dull moment. The film has been directed by Gokul.



aha had recently also kickstarted a 'Superhits' campaign, directed at viewers who seek to celebrate the aura of their favourite stars through their favourite films and web originals on the platform. From Karthi to Ravi Teja to Samantha, Tammannah, Allari Naresh and Fahad Faasil, aha showcases some of their career-best performances across shows and films like Sulthan, Krack, Naandhi, 11th Hour, Sam Jam and Trance.