Om Raut to use 'Tanhaji' techniques for 'Adipurush'?

Tollywood: The expectations on young Rebel Star Prabhas next film 'Adipurush' under the direction of Bollywood director Om Raut of 'Tanhaji' fame are Sky High.

Prabhas is all set to play the role of Lord Rama in this movie which is based on Hindu epic Ramayana. A part of the shooting is already completed and now an interesting update about the film is doing rounds on the internet. As per the latest reports, the directot is going to use the same techniques he used for his previous outing 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' starring Ajay Devgn for 'Adipurush' movie as well. Also, the makers are confident that 'Adipurush' is going to give a better experience than 'Tanhaji' because of the high-budget.

The sources are claiming that even in terms of visual effects, 'Adipurush' is going to deliver an amazing output. Featuring Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh in crucial roles, Kriti Sanon is playing the role of Sita in this movie which is going to get shot simultaneously in both Telugu and Hindi languages.