‘Om Veera Naga’ from ‘Nagabandham’ is a monumental tribute to Lord Shiva

Young actor Virat Karrna is set to make a grand mark with his upcoming pan-India film Nagabandham, an ambitious mythological action spectacle directed by Abhishek Nama and produced by Kishore Annapureddy and Nishitha Nagireddy. The film promises to merge devotion, mythology, and high-octane action, redefining the scope of spiritual cinema in India.

Virat has undergone a rigorous physical transformation to embody his character with conviction, reflecting his passion and dedication. The film’s narrative, steeped in ancient traditions, explores the mystique of Nagabandham—a secretive spiritual ritual inspired by real-life temple legends and treasure discoveries at sacred sites like Padmanabhaswamy and Puri Jagannath.

Adding to the buzz, Nagabandham comes with a devotional track, “Om Veera Naga,” filmed in an intricately built Shiva Temple set at Ramanaidu Studios. The song is a perfect tribute to Lord Shiva. Choreographed by Bollywood’s Ganesh Acharya, the song’s divine visuals are enriched by the music of Abhe and Junaid Kumar and lyrics by Sri Harsha.

The film’s cinematography is handled by Soundar Rajan S, with RC Pranav managing editing. With a multi-language release planned in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, Nagabandham aims to offer a visually stunning and spiritually stirring cinematic experience. Promotional activities are set to begin soon.