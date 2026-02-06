Operation Padma: A gritty, smart political thriller

Produced by Ghattamaneni Aravind Babu, Raghava Mandalapu, and Rambabu Mandalapu, and directed by Karthikeya V, Operation Padma arrives as a gripping investigative thriller that stands apart from routine commercial cinema. Rooted in political realism and layered with private espionage, the film blends high-stakes intrigue with grounded storytelling. Released in theatres today, the film positions itself as a serious, intelligent procedural that respects both narrative depth and cinematic tension.

Story:

The story begins with a political shockwave. Nandi Kishore, a former Home Minister, resigns and turns whistleblower after exposing a massive scam in the Civil Supplies department. His transformation into a symbol of public conscience makes him immensely popular—and dangerously vulnerable. To eliminate him, a mysterious mastermind hires Kuldeep, a ruthless assassin known for never failing a mission.

To counter this threat, a specialised private detective team led by Vasu, Ramana, Padma (Sudha), Rupa, and Avantika initiates Operation Padma. What follows is a tense race against time involving undercover operations, psychological warfare, and strategic mind games. The narrative unfolds like a chessboard, where every move carries consequences and every mistake could be fatal.

Performances:

Ranadheer Beesu delivers a chilling performance as Kuldeep, embodying controlled menace and cold precision. His screen presence creates constant tension. The detective ensemble, especially Raghupathi Reddy Gunda and Rajitha Sandy, brings urgency and emotional weight to the mission. The female characters stand out for their strong writing—confident, intelligent, and fearless—breaking conventional stereotypes and adding power to the narrative dynamic.

Technicalities:

Director Karthikeya V handles a complex narrative with clarity and control, keeping the focus tight on the central conspiracy. Cinematography by Kalyan Sami and Pavanmani creates a moody, tense visual palette that enhances the surveillance and chase elements. Akhil Nakirekanti’s stunt choreography favors realism over spectacle, making the action feel raw and impactful. Subhash Anand’s background score drives the thriller mood effectively, while JK Frames’ editing keeps the second half crisp and fast-paced.

Analysis:

Operation Padma works not just as a thriller, but as a layered investigative drama. The emotional grounding, psychological conflict, and political backdrop elevate it beyond formula. The clash between an unstoppable assassin and a fearless detective team creates sustained tension, making the film both engaging and thought-provoking.

Overall, Operation Padma is a slick, intelligent, and emotionally grounded political thriller that delivers substance along with suspense—a rewarding watch for lovers of serious, content-driven cinema.

Rating: 2.75/5