Oscar-Winning Lyricist Chandra Bose Opens Advanced Library in His Hometown

Chandra Bose, the Oscar-winning lyricist renowned for the chart-topping song ‘Naatu Naatu,’ has cemented his status as the most celebrated lyricist in Tollywood. Beyond his lyrical prowess, Bose has recently garnered admiration for his heartfelt contribution to his hometown, Challagariga village in Chityal mandal of Bhupalpally district, by building the library.

Bose's journey to literary fame began in a modest library near his childhood home, igniting a lifelong passion for reading. This early influence inspired his promise to create a modern library in his village—a promise he made when honored by his town after winning the Oscar. True to his word, Bose funded and built the library, completing it in just eight months at a cost of Rs. 36 lakhs. Named the ‘Oscar Library,’ this facility boasts advanced amenities and aims to inspire future generations just as Bose was inspired in his youth. The library's grand opening is set for Thursday, marking a significant milestone in Bose's philanthropic journey.



Chandra Bose's contributions to the music industry are nothing short of legendary. With thousands of songs to his name, Bose's lyrical genius spans across numerous films and musical genres. He has also served as a judge on several prestigious music programs, further solidifying his influence in the industry.



One of Bose's recent notable works includes the theme song for the highly anticipated film ‘Kalki 2898 AD.’ Director Nag Ashwin personally requested Bose to craft a song that would encapsulate the film's essence. Rising to the challenge, Bose delivered the complete song in just two hours, without the need for any modifications—a testament to his unparalleled talent and creativity.



Following his Oscar win, Chandra Bose continues to lend his lyrical expertise to a wide range of projects, from big-budget films to smaller, independent productions. His commitment to the art of songwriting remains unwavering, ensuring his presence in Tollywood's ever-evolving landscape.

