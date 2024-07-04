Live
- How Sherrnavaz Jijina’s ‘Mirzapur’ character becomes part of drug cartel
- Optiemus to invest Rs 140 cr to create fleet of 5,000 drones by 2025 end
- 'Bigg Boss OTT 3’: Munisha raps Poulomi Das for her outburst, Ranvir calls Sana Makbul ‘mandbuddhi’
- Ex-J&K Minister rejoins Mehbooba Mufti's PDP
- Bihar CM directs authorities to take measures for bridge safety
- Why Isha Malviya regrets doing ‘Bigg Boss 17’: 'Encountered selfish people just using me'
- Haas sign multi-year contract with Ollie Bearman starting from 2025 season
- Put mechanisms in place to prevent market abuse, fraud: SEBI tells stock brokers
- Hyderabad Police foil BJYM’s protest march to Congress office
- Bodies of all Hathras stampede victims identified, handed over to kin By Kishor Dwivedi
Just In
Oscar-Winning Lyricist Chandra Bose Opens Advanced Library in His Hometown
Chandra Bose, Oscar-winning lyricist, fulfills his promise by building the Oscar Library in his hometown, inspiring future generations with advanced facilities.
Chandra Bose, the Oscar-winning lyricist renowned for the chart-topping song ‘Naatu Naatu,’ has cemented his status as the most celebrated lyricist in Tollywood. Beyond his lyrical prowess, Bose has recently garnered admiration for his heartfelt contribution to his hometown, Challagariga village in Chityal mandal of Bhupalpally district, by building the library.
Bose's journey to literary fame began in a modest library near his childhood home, igniting a lifelong passion for reading. This early influence inspired his promise to create a modern library in his village—a promise he made when honored by his town after winning the Oscar. True to his word, Bose funded and built the library, completing it in just eight months at a cost of Rs. 36 lakhs. Named the ‘Oscar Library,’ this facility boasts advanced amenities and aims to inspire future generations just as Bose was inspired in his youth. The library's grand opening is set for Thursday, marking a significant milestone in Bose's philanthropic journey.
Chandra Bose's contributions to the music industry are nothing short of legendary. With thousands of songs to his name, Bose's lyrical genius spans across numerous films and musical genres. He has also served as a judge on several prestigious music programs, further solidifying his influence in the industry.
One of Bose's recent notable works includes the theme song for the highly anticipated film ‘Kalki 2898 AD.’ Director Nag Ashwin personally requested Bose to craft a song that would encapsulate the film's essence. Rising to the challenge, Bose delivered the complete song in just two hours, without the need for any modifications—a testament to his unparalleled talent and creativity.
Following his Oscar win, Chandra Bose continues to lend his lyrical expertise to a wide range of projects, from big-budget films to smaller, independent productions. His commitment to the art of songwriting remains unwavering, ensuring his presence in Tollywood's ever-evolving landscape.