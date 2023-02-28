OTT Release Date for Vaathi/SIR

Dhanush, who stars in the bilingual film "Vaathi" in Tamil and "SIR" in Telugu, released the movie in theaters on February 17, 2023. Netflix owns the digital rights for both language versions of the movie, and it has been announced that it will be released on the streaming platform on March 22, 2023, which falls on a Wednesday.

There has not yet been an official confirmation regarding the release date of "Vaathi"/"SIR" on Netflix. The film is written and directed by Venky Atluri and marks Dhanush's first direct Telugu release. Alongside Dhanush, the movie also stars Samyuktha, P. Sai Kumar, Tanikella Bharani, Samuthirakani, and others. "Vaathi"/"SIR" is a production of Sithara Enertainments, Fortune Four Cinemas, and Srikara Studios.

"Vaathi"/"SIR" features GV Prakash for music and J. Yuvaraj for cinematography. The film has a runtime of 2 hours and 19 minutes.