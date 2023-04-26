  • Menu
OTT Release date of Ravanasura Announced

Ravanasura, a crime thriller featuring Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja and directed by Sudheer Varma, has not performed well at the box office after the blockbuster success of Dhamaka. However, reports suggest that the film may be released on Amazon Prime Video on May 5, 2023, though there has been no official announcement yet.

The film, produced by Abhishek Pictures and RT Teamworks, stars Anu Emmanuel, Megha Akash, Faria Abdullah, Daksha Nagarkar, Pujita Ponnada, Sriram, Sushanth, and others in key roles. Bheems Ceciroleo and Harshavardhan Rameshwar have composed the music for the movie.

