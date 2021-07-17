'Paagal' to have OTT release?

With the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic gripping India, the film releases across the country have been postponed indefinitely.

Several filmmakers are getting some exciting offers from OTT giants.

The latest buzz in the film circles is that Vishwak Sen's upcoming film 'Paagal' is looking towards the digital platforms. The OTT platforms like Amazon, Aha have already initiated talks with the makers.

Given the uncertainty surrounding theatrical revenues, the makers are also willing to negotiate with the digital platforms.

Nivetha Pethuraj is playing the leading lady. Simran Choudhary has a role in the movie.

Directed by Naressh Kuppili, the film is presented by Dil Raju on Sri Venkateswara Creations and is produced by Bekkam Venugopal of Lucky Media.