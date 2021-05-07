Pakka Commercial - Major script changes underway?

After Prathi Roju Pandage, filmmaker Maruthi took his time to come up with a new film. He finally decided to work with Gopichand and announced Pakka Commercial. The film unit shot the film for a couple of schedules but now took a break because of the pandemic.

As per the latest reports in the film circles, Maruthi is using the break to tweak the script and make suitable changes to it, to make it a better version. Maruthi and the team went to the floors immediately, after the announcement. But now, they are working on the script and bringing the best out of it.

Raashi Khanna plays the leading lady of the movie. The actress shot for the film in the initial schedules and left for Italy for Thank You shoot. Once the situation returns to normalcy, the makers of Pakka Commercial will resume the shoot.