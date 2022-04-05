'Panchakattu' Song Promo From Nani's 'Ante Sundaraniki' Is Out

Tollywood's ace actor Nani is all busy and lined-up with a couple of interesting movies. His last movie 'Shyam Singha Roy' turned into a blockbuster and thus he is basking in the success of this film. Off late, he is busy with the Ante Sundaraniki movie and surprised his fans by dropping the promo of the "Panchakattu…" song on social media…



Nani shared the promo video of the "Panchakattu…" song on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the promo, he also wrote, "Saaroru- Promo #ThePanchaKattu song! https://youtu.be/xnpu_U6CtAk #AnteSundaraniki #VivekSagarMusical #NazriyaFahadh #VivekAthreya #PadmaShriArunaSairam".

The promo video is all amazing as village boy Nani reaches New York and enjoys witnessing the beauty of New York's Times Square. He is seen witnessing the picturesque place from the taxi and is all happy reaching abroad.

One more interesting aspect of this video is, legendary Carnatic singer Aruna Sairam crooned this song and is all seen energetic in the promo video. This Vivek Sagar's maiden track from the Ante Sundaraniki movie is all amazing as the BGM hit the right chord!

Malayalam beauty Nazriya Fahadh is the lead actress and she is making her debut into Tollywood with this movie. Nani will essay the role of 'Sundaram' in this comedy movie which is being directed by Vivek Athreya and is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. The movie will hit the theatres in the upcoming 'Avakaya' season i.e in Summer, 2022! So, we need to enjoy the Avakaya season with a glass of wine and cake! Earlier the makers announced 7 release dates (22 April 2022, 29 April 2022, 6 May 2022, 20 May 2022, 27 May 2022, 3 June 2022, and 10 June 2022) and now they finalised 10th June, 2022 from these 7 release dates. This movie also has Harsha Vardhan, Suhas, Rahul Ramakrishna, Naresh, Srikanth Iyengar, Rohini and Prudhvi Raj in the prominent roles.

Along with this movie, Nani also announced the 'Dasara' movie earlier and is all set to treat his fans with the double treat in 2022!