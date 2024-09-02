Paruchuri Brothers’ grandson Sudarshan makes debut with ‘Mr Celebrity’

Legendary writers Paruchuri Brothers’ grandson, Paruchuri Sudarshan, is set to make his mark in the film industry with his debut film "Mr Celebrity." This crime thriller, directed by Chandina Ravi Kishore and produced by Chinnareddiah and N. Pandurangarao under the RP Cinemas banner, promises to be an intriguing cinematic experience.





Before stepping into the spotlight, Sudarshan underwent extensive training in acting, dance, and fight sequences to ensure a stellar performance. The film’s promotional activities have begun with the release of its teaser, which was launched by ParuchuriVenkateswara Rao. The event was graced by notable personalities such as Raghu Babu and Sai Madhav Burra.



The teaser reveals a gripping narrative, with Sudarshan's character assuring the victim. Meanwhile, the antagonist's masked crimes and a chilling challengeadd to the suspense."Mr Celebrity" is set to captivate audiences with its blend of crime and thriller elements, featuring intense confrontations and unexpected twists.