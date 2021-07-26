Pavan Kalyan to lend his voice to Mega Prince?

Tollywood heroes' lending their voice to other heroes is regularly seen in movies. Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Ravi Teja and Nara Rohit lent their voices to other actor films.



Recently, a new buzz is circulating in film circles that Pawan Kalyan is going to give voice over to Mega Prince Varun Tej. Pavan Kalyan, recently gave voice over to Chiranjeevi's 150th film "Syeraa".

Varun Tej has recently committed a film with Srikanth Addala which belongs to Godavari backdrop love story. This will be his second collaboration with Varun after the Gaddalakonda Ganesh actors debut film "Mukunda". Varun Tej excited mega fans with his handsome looks and stunning screen presence in recent times. If this young talent got a topping of Pawan Kalyan's mesmerising voice on the silver screen, no doubt this movie is going to be huge ever for a mega hero. However, Pawan Kalyan will take the final call after completion of the film.

Coming to the work front, Varun Tej is busy with his recent sports drama "Ghani" which got postponed due to the second wave of Corona Virus.