  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Pawan begins new film on Dusshera

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan
x

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan 

Highlights

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is gearing up to begin his second film with director Harish Shankar. The duo has earlier worked on the prestigious film Gabbar Singh that has become a very big hit at the box office.

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is gearing up to begin his second film with director Harish Shankar. The duo has earlier worked on the prestigious film Gabbar Singh that has become a very big hit at the box office. Now, they are planning to come up with a new film title Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh.

Interestingly, there are a lot of reports about this film now. If the reports are true, the film will have a grand launch next month. On the occasion of Dusshera, the makers are planning to begin the film and the regular shoot will also begin later this year.

Mythri Movie Makers is bankrolling the film. Director Harish Shankar is making sure to deliver a commercial blockbuster along with including a strong message in the film. The complete details of the project will be out soon.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X