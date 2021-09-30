Pawan begins new film on Dusshera

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is gearing up to begin his second film with director Harish Shankar. The duo has earlier worked on the prestigious film Gabbar Singh that has become a very big hit at the box office. Now, they are planning to come up with a new film title Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh.

Interestingly, there are a lot of reports about this film now. If the reports are true, the film will have a grand launch next month. On the occasion of Dusshera, the makers are planning to begin the film and the regular shoot will also begin later this year.

Mythri Movie Makers is bankrolling the film. Director Harish Shankar is making sure to deliver a commercial blockbuster along with including a strong message in the film. The complete details of the project will be out soon.