Pawan Kalyan And Bhumika Chawla's All-Time Hit 'Kushi' Movie Will Hit The Theatres On 31st December

How can one forget Pawan Kalyan and Bhumika Chawla's classic hit 'Kushi'? Being a love story, it was a trendsetter and is also the biggest hit of Power Star's career. Still, the movie rules the hearts when it's screened on small screens. So, to treat the fans of this mega hero, the makers planned it to bring it back to big screens on the occasion of the New Year. Off late, they announced the release date of Kushi movie and also unveiled the trailer of his classic hit.

Tollywood's ace PR team BA Raju dropped the trailer of Kushi movie and treated the fans of PK… Take a look!

Along with sharing the stills of Pawan Kalyan, they also wrote, "3 days to go... #KushiReRelease in theatres from Dec 31st! Trailer - https://youtu.be/KFHXCvvxL1U Bookings Opened - #Kushi4K - http://bit.ly/Kushi4K-BMS @PawanKalyan @iam_SJSuryah @bhumikachawlat @pcsreeram #ManiSharma @AMRathnamOfl".

Going with the trailer, the makers showcased the important glimpses of Pawan and Bhumika's love tale. It is all interesting and made the movie buffs eagerly await for the movie release in the theatres.

Casting Details of the movie:

• Pawan Kalyan as Siddhartha Roy

• Bhumika Chawla as Madhumati

• Sivaji as Babu

• Rajan P. Dev as Gudumba Satti

• Sudhakar as Venky

• Nassar as Siddhu's father

• Janaki Sabesh as Siddhu's mother

• Vijayakumar as Madhu's father

• Sudha as Madhu's mother

• Ali as Babu Moshai

• Mumtaj as Anitha

• Ajay as college student

• Fish Venkat as Gudumba Satti's henchman

• S. J. Surya cameo appearance

This blockbuster was directed by ace filmmaker SJ Suryah and is produced by AM Ratnam under the Sri Surya Films banner. The movie will hit the theatres on 31st December, 2022…