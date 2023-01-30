Pawan Kalyan and Sujeeth's Film Launch Ceremony - Power Star Makes a Stylish Arrival

Actor Pawan Kalyan and director Sujeeth, known for "Saaho," have teamed up for an action-packed film. The launch ceremony took place at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad with Pawan Kalyan in attendance, dressed in all black. The production, helmed by DVV Danayya of DVV Entertainment, will feature prominent actors and technical crew. Music composer Thaman has been confirmed for the yet-to-be-titled film. Further updates to come.