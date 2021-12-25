Pawan Kalyan and Trivikram to collaborate for Bunny's villain

Power star Pawan Kalyan and wizard of the words director Trivikram Srinivas have been friends for a long time. The duo has collaborated for three films till now including Jalsa, Attarintiki Daredi, and Agnathavasi.

Trivikram is also penning the dialogues for Pawan Kalyan's upcoming movie 'Bheemla Nayak' which is the Telugu remake of Malayalam super hit film 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum'. Now, Trivikram and Pawan Kalyan's next project has been grabbing the attention of the audience. Rumours are rife that the duo are planning to produce a film under the direction of Samuthirakani. The popular Tamil actor and director played the main antagonist in Trivikram's recent blockbuster 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo'.

Their friendship grew strong during the shooting of the film and Trivikram got on board to bankroll Samuthirakani's directorial which is a content-based emotional drama. Pawan Kalyan has not only joined hands to produce this film but also featured a key role.