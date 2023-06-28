Live
Pawan Kalyan finishes dubbing formalities of ‘Bro’
Pawan Kalyan is busy with his political tour Varahi Vijaya Yatra in Andhra Pradesh. This made Samuthirakani, the director of the actor’s upcoming flick “Bro ,” has traveled all the way to Bhimavaram to complete Pawan’s dubbing formalities for the teaser. The dubbing has been completed, and the teaser release is nearing soon. The announcement can be expected at the earliest. Pawan Kalyan’s nephew and supreme hero, Sai Dharam Tej, is playing another lead role. Thaman is the music composer.
“Bro” is the official remake of the Tamil film “Vinodaya Sitham.” The movie is gearing up for a huge release on July 28, 2023. TG Vishwa Prasad is producing this fantasy comedy under the banners of Zee Studios and People Media Factory. Priya Prakash Varrier, Ketika Sharma, Brahmanandam, Rohini Molleti, Subbaraju, Tanikella Bharani, and Raja Chembolu are playing vital roles.