Pawan Kalyan postpones ‘HHVM’ and ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’ after AP elections!

Producer AM Ratnam, known for blockbuster films like ‘Indian,’ has expressed excitement about his upcoming big-budget project ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ with Pawan Kalyan. He claims the film is being designed as a pan-India movie and is expected to make waves across the country. However, there are clouds around the film’s shoot as rumors say that Pawan Kalyan is not interested in going ahead with the film.

Having previously collaborated on two films, ‘Kushi’ and ‘Bangaram,’ Ratnam and Pawan Kalyan kept an eye on a blockbuster with this film. Despite the increased budget, Ratnam is confident about the success of “HHVM,” considering it is a sensational period action-adventure movie. He clarified that the delays are not affecting the film’s progress. He said the film unit completed 60% of its shoot and the shooting will resume in August, depending on the Assembly election schedule in Andhra Pradesh.

But, the latest update is that the shoot of two biggies “Ustaad Bhagat Singh” and “HHVM” will be resumed only after the AP assembly polls. Sources say that Harish Shankar is also planning a film with Ravi Teja in the mean time.

Pawan may allot his free time for Sujeeth’s “OG,” which is still hopeful of hitting the screens in December this year or January 2024.