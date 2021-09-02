Pawan Kalyan to work with Palasa director?

Power Star Pawan Kalyan is currently busy with his political works as well as films. The actor's last release is Vakeel Saab and his next release will be Bheemla Nayak. He also has projects like Hari Hara Veera Mallu, an untitled film of Harish Shankar, and an untitled film of Surender Reddy.

The latest reports reveal that Pawan Kalyan is planning to team up with young directors soon. If the reports are true, Pawan Kalyan is in talks with director Karuna Kumar who earlier came up with the films Palasa and Sridevi Soda Center.

Karuna Kumar is said to have penned a story already for Pawan and the talks are reportedly underway. As of now, there is no clarity on the same. Pawan wants to do two more films apart from what he had already signed, that too, with young filmmakers.