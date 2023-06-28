Live
Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Bro’ teaser to be out tomorrow; Here are some more details
Highlights
The most awaited teaser of Powerstar Pawan Kalyan and Supreme Hero Sai Dharam Tej’s “Bro” will be unleashed tomorrow at 05:04 PM
Samuthirakani is directing this fantasy comedy, while TG Vishwa Prasad is backing this biggie under Zee Studios and People Media Factory. SS Thaman is composing the tunes. Bro will be out in cinemas on July 28, 2023.
Samuthirakani is directing this fantasy comedy, while TG Vishwa Prasad is backing this biggie under Zee Studios and People Media Factory. SS Thaman is composing the tunes. Bro will be out in cinemas on July 28, 2023.
