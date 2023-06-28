  • Menu
Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Bro’ teaser to be out tomorrow; Here are some more details

The most awaited teaser of Powerstar Pawan Kalyan and Supreme Hero Sai Dharam Tej’s “Bro” will be unleashed tomorrow at 05:04 PM. Fans have been waiting for this update for a long time. The makers released a new poster to inform about the teaser release. It is being said that the team is planning for an aggressive round of promotions in the coming days.

Samuthirakani is directing this fantasy comedy, while TG Vishwa Prasad is backing this biggie under Zee Studios and People Media Factory. SS Thaman is composing the tunes. Bro will be out in cinemas on July 28, 2023.

