Pawan Kalyan's Dairy: No dates available!

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is working relentlessly to come up with a series of interesting films. The star actor has been looking at wrapping up Vakeel Saab soon and start shooting for the other three films.

Apart from Vakeel Saab, Pawan Kalyan also signed films with Krish Jagarlamudi, Harish Shankar,and Surender Reddy. However, the directors and producers are still looking at working with Pawan Kalyan but there is no clarity on the same.



The recent media reports reveal to us that Pawan Kalyan has decided to stop accepting new films as there are no dates available. It will take at least two or two and a half years for Pawan to wrap up his ongoing commitments. So, he wants to complete these first and then decide about other films. It surely is a big disappointment for the aspiring filmmakers who want to work with Pawan at this moment.