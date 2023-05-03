  • Menu
Pawan Kalyan’s Team Ustaad Bhagat Singh Is All Ready To Gear Up For The Next Schedule
Tollywood’s ace actor Pawan Kalyan is all set to essay the role of a gangster for the first time in his career in Sujeeth’s ‘OG’ movie. Coming to Harish Shankar’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh, he will be seen as a cop. Young sensation Sreeleela is the lead actress of this action entertainer. Just a couple of days back, the makers announced the wrap up news of the first schedule and now they are back with the news regarding the second schedule.

Along with sharing the beautiful pics of directors, they also wrote, “Team #UstaadBhagatSingh is gearing up for the next schedule. It is going to be an action packed one @PawanKalyan @harish2you @sreeleela14 @ThisIsDSP @DoP_Bose #AnandSai @ChotaKPrasad @MythriOfficial @SonyMusicSouth”.

The pics showcased filmmaker Harish Shankar along with art director Anand Sai… They are all exploring the beauty of nature and ready to start their next schedule. They also stated that the schedule will be a complete action-packed one!

Ustaad Bhagat Singh movie is being helmed by Harish Shankar and is being produced by Naveen and Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. Further details of the cast and crew will be announced soon!

Krish’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Krish is a 17th century Mughals and Qutub Shahi backdrop story. It is produced by AM Ratnam and A Dayakar Rao under the Mega Surya Production banner. Power Star is also part of Sujeeth’s OG movie. It is being produced by DVV Danayya under the DVV Entertainments banner.

