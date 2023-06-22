Live
- Amit Shah assured help regarding rice supply Siddiramaiah
- Search for missing tourist sub enters critical stage
- Today's Top 5 Telangana News Updates 22-06-2023
- This is when ‘Agent’ will have OTT debut!
- Major accident averted to Sangamitra express train in Chirala
- Today's Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates 22-06-2023
- Delay in ‘Spy’ trailer; to be released at 6:03 PM today
- Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Tholiprema’ all set to re-release on this day!
- Tibet President-In-Exile Says Modi Is Not Changing Muslims Into Hindus
- Chhetri's hat-trick helps India rout Pakistan 4-0
Highlights
“Tholiprema” a very special film for Powerstar Pawan Kalyan, had a terrific run at the box office and gained cult status. The movie is directed by Karunakaran. A few months back, it was said that the movie will re-release on June 30.
The latest news is that the film will re-release in more than 300 theatres. Keerthy Reddy played the female lead. GVG Raju produced this romantic drama under SSC Arts. Vasuki, Ali, Nagesh, Venu Madhav, Narra Venkateswara Rao, Achyuth, Ravi Babu, and PJ Sarma played crucial roles. Deva composed the tunes.
