Pumpkin perfection, Cumin-Coco Sensation

The Chilled Cumin-Coco Pumpkin Bisque—a tant

Chef K Thirugnanasambantham

The Chilled Cumin-Coco Pumpkin Bisque—a tantalizing fusion of flavors that will elevate your palate to new heights. This unique soup combines the rich sweetness of pumpkin with the subtle warmth of cumin and the creamy indulgence of coconut milk. Perfect for warm days or as a refreshing starter to any meal, this bisque offers a delightful blend of textures and tastes. Each spoonful is a journey through layers of savory and exotic spices, balanced perfectly against the smooth, velvety base. The addition of coconut milk adds a luxurious creaminess while enhancing the natural sweetness of the pumpkin. The fragrance of cumin weaves through the soup, adding depth and a touch of earthiness. This chilled version of the classic bisque is a culinary delight and a visual masterpiece, with its vibrant orange hue and a subtle sprinkling of toasted cumin seeds for added texture and aroma. Whether served as an elegant appetizer at a dinner party or enjoyed as a light lunch on a sunny afternoon, the Chilled Cumin-Coco Pumpkin Bisque promises to leave a lasting impression with its harmonious blend of flavors and refreshing coolness.

METHOD



• Heat ghee in a pan. Add cumin seeds and let them splutter.

• Add sliced garlic, sliced shallots, chopped green chilies, and diced white pumpkin. Sauté over moderate heat until the ingredients are softened.

• Add black pepper powder and Indian borage. Sauté for another minute.

• Blend the sautéed mixture with the one-day-old cooked brown rice into a fine smooth puree. (Note: The one-day old cooked brown rice has to be soaked in water).

• Pass the puree through a strainer to remove any solids.

• Add almond milk and coconut milk to the strained puree. Adjust the consistency as desired and season with salt.

• Chill the soup in the refrigerator.

For fresh almond milk: Soak almond overnight, peel the soaked almond and then blend it. Pass the blended mixture through muslin cloth to extract milk.

For fresh coconut milk: Grate fresh coconut and then blend it. Pass the blended mixture through muslin cloth to extract the thick milk.

Brown rice Crisp

• Blend cooked brown rice and soaked sago pearls into a fine smooth paste along with salt.

• Pass the blended paste through a strainer to remove any lumps.

• Heat the strained mixture in a pan over medium heat, stirring constantly, until it thickens.

• Thinly spread the cooked mixture onto a silpat sheet and dehydrate until crisp.

• Once crisp, deep fry in hot oil until golden brown and crispy.

• Serve the brown rice crisp alongside the chilled soup, dusted with curry leaves powder and also other garnishes (i.e) Toasted pumpkin seeds, Toasted Almond slivers, Mustard micro greens, Watercress and Amaranthus leaves.