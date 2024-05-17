Introducing ‘Varnam:’ Hyderabad’s beloved multi-lingual band

Since its inception in early 2020, Varnam, a multi-lingual regional band based in Hyderabad, India, has swiftly risen to prominence as one of the city’s most cherished musical acts. With their enchanting melodies, the band has captured the hearts of music enthusiasts far and wide.

At the forefront of Varnam is the remarkable vocalist and composer, Prateek Naganatham. His captivating performances and masterful compositions have audiences singing along to the band’s marvelous tunes. Not only is Prateek a talented artist, but he’s also known for his love of motor vehicles and pets.

Joining Prateek is the newest member and guitarist, Vashni Jason, fondly referred to as the “Bigdaddy” of the band. Vashni’s effortless guitar playing, down-to-earth nature, and extensive musical experience contribute to Varnam’s dynamic sound.

Saikrishna, the band’s drummer, serves as the metronome of the group, renowned for his ability to play complex rhythms and employ polyrhythmic techniques that get audiences tapping their feet to the band’s beats.

Completing the ensemble is Vinay Sasidharm, the keyboardist and versatile composer responsible for Varnam’s captivating videos and mixed audios. With his melodic prowess and calm demeanor, Vinay brings a sense of positivity to the group, along with a playful fear of the transpose button and a penchant for keeping a pressure cooker nearby for inspiration. Together, these talented individuals weave a vibrant and eclectic musical tapestry that is Varnam, captivating audiences with their soul-stirring performances and infectious melodies.