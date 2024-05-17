Shalini Pandey: Embraces cozy summer vibes amid vacation

Despite not hitting recent box office highs, actress Shalini Pandey continues to win hearts with her unwavering fan base. The star recently treated her followers to a series of snapshots capturing her laid-back summer getaway. Opting for comfort over glamour, Shalini exuded cozy vibes in casual kurtas and pajamas, showcasing her love for simplicity.

Her Instagram feed paints a picture-perfect scene of leisurely days spent amidst picturesque hills, cuddling adorable puppies, indulging in delicious hill station delicacies, and unwinding with lazy naps. However, amidst the relaxation, Shalini hints at exciting ventures ahead. She’s gearing up to grace screens once again with two anticipated web series – ‘Badda Cartel’ and ‘Bandwaale’.