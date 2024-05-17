  • Menu
Supritha Vani’s Alexa request goes viral on social media

In a recent Instagram post, Supritha Vani, daughter of senior supporting actress Surekha Vani, took the internet by storm with her breathtaking appearance.

In a recent Instagram post, Supritha Vani, daughter of senior supporting actress Surekha Vani, took the internet by storm with her breathtaking appearance. Donning a resplendent cream-colored silk saree paired with a sleeveless blouse, complemented by a heavy necklace and subtle yet striking makeup, Supritha radiated timeless elegance.

However, it was her witty caption that truly stole the spotlight. With a playful quip of “Alexa, show me directions to a good man,” Supritha ignited a flurry of admiration and amusement among her 8 lakh followers on the platform.

Her post not only showcased her impeccable style but also hinted at her hopeful outlook for the arrival of that special someone, adding an endearing touch to her already enchanting persona.

X