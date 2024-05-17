Live
Just In
Gujarat CM discusses future collaborations with German Consul General
Gandhinagar: The Consul General of Germany, Achim Fabig, who is based out of Mumbai, was in Gandhinagar on Friday.
Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel had invited a German delegation to visit Gujarat and explore the possibilities of a Sister State Agreement to strengthen ties between Gujarat and Germany. CM Patel presented the Consul General with a Kutch handicraft.
Officials shared that during the meeting, CM Patel highlighted Germany’s role as a partner country in the successful Vibrant Global Summit-2024 and recalled the seminar on a Sustainable Global Supply Chain - Indo-German Perspective held during the summit.
The CM assured the Consul General of the state government’s commitment to supporting “German industrialists interested in setting up industries in Gujarat”. He noted the presence of prestigious German companies in the state and mentioned that “Deutsche Bank has started operations in GIFT City, benefiting from a favorable working environment”.
Discussions also included the potential “establishment of higher education institutes from Germany in GIFT City and the successful MoU between Gujarat's Labor and Employment Department and German companies for technical and vocational education, which has enhanced the state's skilled workforce”.
Achim Fabig expressed eagerness to cooperate with Gujarat in sectors such as renewable energy, engineering, automobile, tourism, and skill development. He highlighted the productive discussions on “AI, health, and the pharma sector at the recent G-20 Summit and indicated Germany’s interest in advancing in emerging sectors”, including renewable energy.