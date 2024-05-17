Akkineni cousins enjoys the re-union

The Akkineni family, synonymous with a rich cinematic heritage in Telugu cinema, recently enjoyed a heartwarming reunion, as revealed by Sushanth on Instagram.

The gathering, featuring Naga Chaitanya, Akhil, Supriya, and Sumanth, radiated joy and camaraderie, captured in a cherished snapshot shared by Sushanth. The image quickly became a symbol of familial love, garnering admiration from fans across social media platforms.

Amidst the warmth of their reunion, the Akkineni cousins continue to excel in their respective cinematic journeys, with Naga Chaitanya, Akhil, Sushanth, and others actively pursuing their passion for acting and film production, carrying forward the illustrious legacy of the Akkineni clan.

