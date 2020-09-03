Pawan puts two directors in dilemma

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan currently has four movies on hand. One of them is Vakeel Saab which will get wrapped up in a couple of months. Another one is with Surender Reddy. The film will start only after Pawan wraps up his all other commitments.

The other two projects are with Harish Shankar and Krish Jagarlamudi. Harish Shankar's film is yet to begin but Krish already shot a 15 day schedule with the actor.

Now, there is no clarity on which project will begin first. Already, Krish put this project with Pawan Kalyan on hold and we have no idea if this project hit the floors anytime soon.

Also, Harish Shankar is getting ready with his project and there is no idea if the film hits the floors anytime soon.

Pawan himself has to take a final call on these projects. More details will come out soon.