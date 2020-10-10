Pawan to join Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake from January!

Power Star Pawan Kalyan is currently busy working on a series of interesting projects. Vakeel Saab is one of them. Vakeel Saab is the official remake of Bollywood super hit film Pink. The actor is going to join the film's shoot after Dusshera.

Interestingly, Pawan Kalyan is also planning to resume the shoot for the remake of Malayalam hit film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Ayyappanum Koshiyum is bankrolled by the Sithara Entertainments production house.

Since the film demands only less number of working days from the actor, he plans to finish it up first by joining the shoot from January, next year. Pawan Kalyan might act alongside Vijay Setupathi or Rana Daggubati.

There is no clarity on the actor who will play the other lead role in the movie. The film unit is yet to finalize the director for the project. More details on the same will come out soon.