‘Peddha Kapu-1’ first single promo promises a soulful melody

Srikanth Addala and Mickey J Meyer teamed up for the new age intense political action entertainer “Peddha Kapu-1,” produced by Miryala Ravinder Reddy of Dwaraka Creations, who delivered the sensational blockbuster “Akhanda.”

Virat Karrna and Pragati Srivastava are playing the lead roles. The makers unveiled the promo of the first single, “Chanuvuga Chusina.” The music composer rendered a soulful melody, and the promo is delightful. The orchestration, vocals, and lyrics are flawless.









Virat Karrna and Pragati Srivastava shared terrific chemistry in the song. Virat Karrna looked fabulous in a rustic avatar, while Pragati Srivastava looked lovely in traditional attire. The full song will be released on July 27th. “Peddha Kapu” is based on oppression and confrontation. The teaser was well-received by all sections of the audience.



