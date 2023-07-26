Live
- Bangladesh's dengue death toll hits 201
- Rains continue to lash Vizag
- Samsung unlocks new era of foldables, launches new Galaxy watch, tablets
- Petrol is cheaper than Tomatoes, Green chillies bring tears in Tirupati
- Sai Dharam Tej says about his experiences of ‘Bro’
- Karnataka minister and TTD EO review the progress of the pilgrim complex works
- TS agriculture delegation meets Prof Swaminathan
- TSRTC introduces T9-30 ticket, passengers can travel 30 km radius for 12 hours
- Indian Navy Quiz G20 THINQ
- Moderate to heavy rains lash AP
Just In
Bangladesh's dengue death toll hits 201
Rains continue to lash Vizag
Samsung unlocks new era of foldables, launches new Galaxy watch, tablets
Petrol is cheaper than Tomatoes, Green chillies bring tears in Tirupati
Sai Dharam Tej says about his experiences of ‘Bro’
Karnataka minister and TTD EO review the progress of the pilgrim complex works
‘Peddha Kapu-1’ first single promo promises a soulful melody
Srikanth Addala and Mickey J Meyer teamed up for the new age intense political action entertainer “Peddha Kapu-1,” produced by Miryala Ravinder Reddy...
Srikanth Addala and Mickey J Meyer teamed up for the new age intense political action entertainer “Peddha Kapu-1,” produced by Miryala Ravinder Reddy of Dwaraka Creations, who delivered the sensational blockbuster “Akhanda.”
Virat Karrna and Pragati Srivastava are playing the lead roles. The makers unveiled the promo of the first single, “Chanuvuga Chusina.” The music composer rendered a soulful melody, and the promo is delightful. The orchestration, vocals, and lyrics are flawless.
Virat Karrna and Pragati Srivastava shared terrific chemistry in the song. Virat Karrna looked fabulous in a rustic avatar, while Pragati Srivastava looked lovely in traditional attire. The full song will be released on July 27th. “Peddha Kapu” is based on oppression and confrontation. The teaser was well-received by all sections of the audience.