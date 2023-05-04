'Phalana Abbayi Phalana Ammayi' and 'Meter' now streaming tonight on OTT platforms!

Naga Shaurya and Malavika Nair's romantic drama "Phalana Abbayi Phalana Ammayi," directed by Srinivas Avasarala, will make its OTT debut on SunNxt tonight. Despite poor reviews and word of mouth, the film was released in theaters on March 17th but turned out to be a box office failure. The film depicts a young couple's coming-of-age story and the challenges they face in their relationship at different stages of their lives. Megha Choudhury and Srinivas Avasarala also starred in the film, which was produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Padmaja Dasari.

Another film, "Meter," starring Kiran Abbavaram and Athulya Ravi, will also be released on OTT today. Directed by Ramesh Kaduri and with music composed by Sai Karthik, the action drama features Kiran Abbavaram in the role of a cop. Despite positive buzz and great anticipation in trade circles, the film failed to sustain collections at the box office. Its release in direct competition with Ravi Teja's "Ravanasura" also worked against the film's success. "Meter" will be streaming on Netflix from midnight.