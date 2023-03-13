  • Menu
Photo Discussion: Jr NTR Takes a Picture with Michael B Jordan, Star of Creed 3

The team of RRR, including lead actor Jr NTR, celebrated their recent Oscar win for the song "Naatu Naatu". Jr NTR shared a photo of himself with the award, and during the celebrations, he had the pleasure of meeting actor and director Michael B Jordan, who congratulated the RRR team on their victory.




Jr NTR will soon be returning to Hyderabad to attend the highly-anticipated pre-release event of "Dhamki", as well as the launch of his upcoming film with Siva Koratala. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting news.

