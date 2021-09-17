  • Menu
PM Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday: Film Stars Like Chiranveeji, Mahesh Babu And Others Extended Warm Greetings

PM Narendra Modi’s 71st Birthday
Highlights

  • Prime Minister Of India Narendra Modi ji has turned 71 today and he is receiving birthday wishes from all corners of the Indian film industry
  • Legendary actors like Mohanlal, Chiranjeevi, Mohan Babu and a few others wished him with heartfelt notes through their social media pages!

Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji turned 71 today and on this special occasion, film stars from Bollywood, Tollywood and other South Indian film industries extended warm greetings through their social media pages.

Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Mahesh Babu, Mohan Babu and a few other legendary actors also wished Narendra Modi ji through their Twitter pages.

Chiranjeevi

Mohanlal

Mohanlal shared a throwback pic with Modi ji and wished him jotting down, "Birthday wishes to our Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi ji. May the Almighty shower you with good health, happiness and success throughout your journey. @PMOIndia #HappyBdayModiji".

Mahesh Babu

Ravi Teja

Pawan Kalyan

Akshay Kumar

Mohan Babu

Mohan Babu shared a beautiful pic with Narendra Modi ji and wished him jotting down, "Dear Modi Ji @narendramodi. Your wealth of experience has impacted us positively in so many ways. I wish you a long life, good health, and prosperity. Happy Birthday to our Hon'ble Prime Minister on his 71st birthday. #HappyBirthdayModiji".

Nagarjuna Akkineni

Paresh Rawal

Hema Malini

Hema Malini ji shared a couple of images with Modi ji and wished him with a beautiful post. "It is the janam din of our Honourable PM Shri Narendra Modi ji who has led the country with courage of conviction even during difficult pandemic times. God give him the strength & energy to continue his selfless good work for the welfare of the nation. Let us all pray for him".

Suresh Gopi

Sharad Kelkar

Kirron Kher

Riteish Deshmukh

This Bollywood actor shared an animated image of Narendra Modi ji and wrote, "Wishing our Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji a very Happy Birthday. May god bless you with long life, happiness and great health Sir. #HappyBirthdayModiji".

Lakshmi Manchu

Suneil Shetty

Kangana Ranaut













Rakul Preet Singh









Happy Birthday Narendra Modi ji… Your visionary thoughts are making India go ahead in all aspects.

