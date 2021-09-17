PM Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday: Film Stars Like Chiranveeji, Mahesh Babu And Others Extended Warm Greetings
Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji turned 71 today and on this special occasion, film stars from Bollywood, Tollywood and other South Indian film industries extended warm greetings through their social media pages.
Chiranjeevi
Mohanlal
Mohanlal shared a throwback pic with Modi ji and wished him jotting down, "Birthday wishes to our Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi ji. May the Almighty shower you with good health, happiness and success throughout your journey. @PMOIndia #HappyBdayModiji".
Mahesh Babu
Ravi Teja
Pawan Kalyan
Akshay Kumar
Mohan Babu
Mohan Babu shared a beautiful pic with Narendra Modi ji and wished him jotting down, "Dear Modi Ji @narendramodi. Your wealth of experience has impacted us positively in so many ways. I wish you a long life, good health, and prosperity. Happy Birthday to our Hon'ble Prime Minister on his 71st birthday. #HappyBirthdayModiji".
Nagarjuna Akkineni
Paresh Rawal
Hema Malini
Hema Malini ji shared a couple of images with Modi ji and wished him with a beautiful post. "It is the janam din of our Honourable PM Shri Narendra Modi ji who has led the country with courage of conviction even during difficult pandemic times. God give him the strength & energy to continue his selfless good work for the welfare of the nation. Let us all pray for him".
Suresh Gopi
Sharad Kelkar
Kirron Kher
Riteish Deshmukh
This Bollywood actor shared an animated image of Narendra Modi ji and wrote, "Wishing our Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji a very Happy Birthday. May god bless you with long life, happiness and great health Sir. #HappyBirthdayModiji".
Lakshmi Manchu
Suneil Shetty
Kangana Ranaut
Rakul Preet Singh
Happy Birthday Narendra Modi ji… Your visionary thoughts are making India go ahead in all aspects.