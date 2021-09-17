PM Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday: Film Stars Like Chiranveeji, Mahesh Babu And Others Extended Warm Greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji turned 71 today and on this special occasion, film stars from Bollywood, Tollywood and other South Indian film industries extended warm greetings through their social media pages.



Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Mahesh Babu, Mohan Babu and a few other legendary actors also wished Narendra Modi ji through their Twitter pages.

Chiranjeevi

Happy Birthday Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji. May you be blessed with health and strength to serve the people of our country for a long long time! — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) September 17, 2021

Mohanlal

Birthday wishes to our Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi ji. May the Almighty shower you with good health, happiness and success throughout your journey. @PMOIndia #HappyBdayModiji pic.twitter.com/ABdFCMt87q — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) September 17, 2021

Mohanlal shared a throwback pic with Modi ji and wished him jotting down, "Birthday wishes to our Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi ji. May the Almighty shower you with good health, happiness and success throughout your journey. @PMOIndia #HappyBdayModiji".

Mahesh Babu

Wishing our hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji a very happy birthday. May the nation continue to prosper under your able leadership. Good health and happiness always. — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) September 17, 2021

Ravi Teja

Wishing honourable PM @narendramodi Ji a very happy birthday. Great health and happiness always 🙏 — Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) September 17, 2021

Pawan Kalyan

#HappyBdayModiji May 'Aadhi Parashakti' Bless Hon. PM Sri @ @narendramodi ji on his 71st Birthday with long life and good health. I have always felt "Our Nation needs a strong Leader' who understands the cultural ethos & diversity of our Bharath" (Cont..) — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) September 16, 2021

Akshay Kumar

आप ने मुझे हमेशा बहुत अपनेपन से हौसला और आशीर्वाद दिया है। मैं आप जैसा तो नहीं लिख सकता लेकिन आज आपके जन्मदिन पर आपको दिल से अनेकों बधाई दे रहा हूँ @narendramodi जी।आप स्वस्थ रहें, खुश रहें, मेरी भगवान से आपके लिए यही कामना है। — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 17, 2021

Mohan Babu

Dear Modi Ji @narendramodi ,💐 Your wealth of experience has impacted us positively in so many ways. I wish you a long life, good health, and prosperity. Happy Birthday to our Hon'ble Prime Minister on his 71st birthday.#HappyBirthdayModiji pic.twitter.com/Hq2yK1bMBO — Mohan Babu M (@themohanbabu) September 17, 2021

Mohan Babu shared a beautiful pic with Narendra Modi ji and wished him jotting down, "Dear Modi Ji @narendramodi. Your wealth of experience has impacted us positively in so many ways. I wish you a long life, good health, and prosperity. Happy Birthday to our Hon'ble Prime Minister on his 71st birthday. #HappyBirthdayModiji".

Nagarjuna Akkineni

Many happy returns of the day to our honourable PM Shri @narendramodi ji !! May you lead India 🇮🇳 to the heights of prosperity under your leadership!!🙏Health and happiness to you sir!! #HappyBdayModiji — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) September 17, 2021

Paresh Rawal

Prayer to god to grant you a very long and a healthy life. Wishing you sir a very happy birthday @narendramodi 🙏 — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) September 17, 2021

Hema Malini

It is the janam din of our Honourable PM Shri Narendra Modi ji who has led the country with courage of conviction even during difficult pandemic times. God give him the strength & energy to continue his selfless good work for the welfare of the nation. Let us all pray for him🙏 pic.twitter.com/cz9EtBCaWf — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) September 17, 2021

Hema Malini ji shared a couple of images with Modi ji and wished him with a beautiful post. "It is the janam din of our Honourable PM Shri Narendra Modi ji who has led the country with courage of conviction even during difficult pandemic times. God give him the strength & energy to continue his selfless good work for the welfare of the nation. Let us all pray for him".

Suresh Gopi

Keep glowing INDIA'S SUN! Keep glowing generously to the World from Bharat. Pride of Bharat! Keep on making proud the World over. Hiraben Modi - Damodardas Mulchand Modi, നിങ്ങളെ ലോകത്തോടൊപ്പം ഞാനും വണങ്ങുന്നു!@narendramodi#HappyBdayModiji #HappyBdayNaMo pic.twitter.com/yQPxkLT5JL — Suresh Gopi (@TheSureshGopi) September 17, 2021

Sharad Kelkar

Birthday greetings to our honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji. May the almighty shower you with good health, success and happiness throughout your journey.@PMOIndia #HappyBdayModiji pic.twitter.com/ajorLhId6p — Sharad Kelkar (@SharadK7) September 17, 2021

Kirron Kher

Many happy returns of the day to our brilliant and amazing Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji. May you go from strength to strength Sir, and may God shower his choicest blessings on you. We are so proud of you 🙏🌺😊 pic.twitter.com/nx20AnmaGX — Kirron Kher (@KirronKherBJP) September 17, 2021

Riteish Deshmukh

Wishing our Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji a very Happy Birthday. May god bless you with long life, happiness and great health Sir. #HappyBirthdayModiji pic.twitter.com/oDTkhOdxkB — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) September 17, 2021

This Bollywood actor shared an animated image of Narendra Modi ji and wrote, "Wishing our Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji a very Happy Birthday. May god bless you with long life, happiness and great health Sir. #HappyBirthdayModiji".

Lakshmi Manchu

Happy Birthday to our Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi ji 🙏🏼 Your leadership, progressive vision & incredible service has empowered India & put us back on the world stage. We are thankful for your selfless contribution to our nation. Wishing you good health and long life. pic.twitter.com/2KCJ6fs1MC — Lakshmi Manchu (@LakshmiManchu) September 17, 2021

Suneil Shetty

Dear Hon. #PrimeMinister @narendramodi ji - wishing you great health and happiness on your birthday. Blessings always Sir. 🙏 #HappyBirthdayModiji — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) September 17, 2021

Kangana Ranaut

















































Rakul Preet Singh

































Happy Birthday Narendra Modi ji… Your visionary thoughts are making India go ahead in all aspects.