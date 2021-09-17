Pooja Hegde Begins Her Dubbing For Most Eligible Bachelor Movie

Tollywood's young actors Akkineni Akhil and Pooja Hegde are all set to showcase the audience a complete romantic journey with their upcoming movie 'Most Eligible Bachelor'. As the release date is nearing, the makers are leaving no stone unturned in terms of their digital promotions. A couple of days back, they have unveiled the lyrical video of the romantic single "Leharaayi…" and created noise on social media with their awesome chemistry. Off late, the makers announced that Pooja Hegde has begun her dubbing part of the movie and shared a pic of this glam doll from the dubbing studio.



In this pic, Pooja is all busy giving the dubbing for her role. She looked cool sporting a white jacket. Along with sharing the pic, they also shared the link of the "Leharaayi…' song. "The gorgeous @hegdepooja begins dubbing for her role in #MostEligibleBachelor. In theatres near you from Oct 8th, 2021. ICYM #Leharaayi





Pooja Hegde retweeted this post and expressed her happiness…

Most Eligible Bachelor is being directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar who is making his comeback to the silver screen after 7 years of a long break. This movie has Aamani, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Jayaprakash, Amit, Pragathi and Sudigali Sudheer in other important roles. Esha Rebba is also essaying a prominent character in this most-awaited movie. Singer and dubbing artist Chinmayee is also making her acting debut with this movie.

Allu Aravind is bankrolling this movie under his home banner GA2 Pictures. This movie will hit the screens on 8th October 2021 on the occasion of the Dussehra festival.