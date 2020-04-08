Pooja Hegde clarifies on dating rumours

Pooja Hegde is one of the leading ladies in the Tollywood film industry who is riding high with back to back hits. Post Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, her popularity grew and she is now considered for the top projects in Bollywood as well. Pooja Hegde also hiked her remuneration because of her demand in the film industry.

Since Pooja Hegde is active in both Tollywood as well as Bollywood, the actress is regularly visiting Mumbai. The media in Bollywood recently speculated that the actress is dating Rohan Mehra, the son of veteran Bollywood actor Vinod Mehra. Since they are good friends, they meet regularly and the pictures are also on the internet.

However, Pooja Hegde too came across the rumours and has given clarity on the same. The hot actress has given clarity on these rumours saying that there is no truth in it.