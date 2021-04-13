Pooja Hegde Creates A Buzz With Her Radhe Shyam And Acharya Posters

Today being the auspicious Ugadi festival, the makers of Tollywood movies are treating the netizens unveiling the festive special posters from their movies. Well, today is a special day for all the fans of glam doll Pooja Hegde. It is all known that she is part of Prabhas's most awaited movie 'Radhe Shyam'. Well, to your surprise, she is all sharing the screen space with ace actor Ram Charan Tej in the Acharya movie. Charan dropped an awesome poster on his social media pages and introduced his lady love on this special day.





In this poster, Ram Charan is seen holding Pooja with all love in a cosy moment. She looked classy in a violet saree while Charan sported in a traditional avatar with 'Rudraksha Mala'. Pooja will essay the role of Neelambari in this movie while Charan will be seen as Siddha.

He also wrote, "Introducing #Siddha's love #Neelambari ❤️

Wishing you all a very Happy Ugadi."

Even Pooja also shared this poster on her Instagram and shared her happiness with all her fans.





Alongside the poster Pooja jotted down, "Here's the love of #Siddha - #Neelambari ❤️

Wishing you all a very #HappyUgadi.

#Acharya".

Coming to the Prabhas Radhe Shyam movie, the makers have unveiled a new poster on this special day.





Happy New Year to everyone celebrating today from Team #RadheShyam 🥰🥰 https://t.co/EJJehq10e6 — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) April 13, 2021

She shared the new poster of the Radhe Shyam movie and extended New Year wishes to all her fans.

In this poster, Prabhas sported in a stylish look with a brown full-neck tee and teamed it with printed pant. He was all smiling and looking at something. Even the lush green background also made this poster worth watching. The poster also has the caption, "Many Festivals One Love".

The makers also jotted down, "Many Festivals. One Love!

Here's wishing everyone a very #HappyUgadi, Gudi Padwa, Baisakhi, Vishu, Puthandu, Jur Sithal, Cheti Chand, Bohag Bihu, Navreh & Poila Boshak! #30JulWithRS".

Pooja also dropped cute festive wishes video on her Twitter page on this special day…





She spoke in Telugu and Marathi and wished all her fans 'Happy Ugadi' and 'Happy Gudi Padwa'.

'Radhe Shyam' movie has Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarsi Pulikonda, Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapoor, Riddhi Kumar, Sasha Chettri, Sathyan will be seen in other prominent roles. This romantic love tale is being directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and is bankrolled by Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati and Praseedha Uppalapati under UV Creations banner. This flick will be presented by Krishnam Raju under Gopi Krishna Movies and made in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.