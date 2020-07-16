Pooja Hegde earns 11 Million!

Pooja Hegde is one of the sensational heroines in South now. The actress has been working to make an impressive mark at the box-office, with back to back movies. She is super active on social media and has crossed the mark of 11 million followers on Instagram. To thank her fans, she has been creative. She put a Yoga pose, indicating the number 11 and thanked the fans on Instagram with a picture.





"11 MILLION! ❤️❤️❤️ Since this year has been about my legs (if you know you know 😋) I decided it was apt to use them for my post 🤣 , As usual, I will continue to spread positivity, love and entertain you'll with my fun and silly posts. Your love and unconditional support makes me dance, walk from strength to strength and love with my heart. Loads of love from Buttabomma herself ☺️❤️😄 #samajavaragamana #buttabomma #millionaire" posted Pooja Hegde on her Instagram profile.

Pooja Hegde is going to be seen in Prabhas' next film Radhe Shyam. She also has a couple more movies on her kitty.