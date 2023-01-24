Poonakalu Loading In USA: Megastar Chiranjeevi Is All Happy Witnessing His Fans Love

This Pongal festival is the best one for all the movie buffs as the top heroes of Tollywood Chiranjeevi and Balakrishna bagged the biggest hits with Waltair Veerayya and Veera Simha Reddy movies. Especially when we speak about Megastar, he faced a big flop with Koratala Siva's Acharya, so this hit made him bounce back with a bang and once again proved his mettle at the ticket windows. As of now, Chiru is basking in the success of this movie and is also happy witnessing the success moments. Off late, he took part in 27 special fan shows in the USA through a video call and is all mesmerised witnessing the special love of his fans.



He shared a glimpse of the video call on his Instagram page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the video, he also wrote, "What A Great FUN it was!!! Chatting live with fans from 27 American cities amid screening of #waltairveerayya Humbled by all your love!! Love you all #waltairveerayya".

Be it Dallas, Austin or any other city, Megastar fans made the day turn into a special one for him with their love. They watched the movie and are happy to witness his mass avatar. Chiru also interacted with his fans and doled out a few dialogues from the movie.

Speaking about the Waltair Veerayya collection report, the movie minted a total of Rs 114 crores till yesterday. Going with the plot, Waltair Veerayya who will be seen running an ice factory is approached by Rajendra Prasad to bring back a deadly drug dealer to India. But as Veerayya also holds an intense flashback with the villain, he teams up with RAW officer Shruti Haasan and finishes of his mission and also fulfils the last wish of his stepbrother Ravi Teja.

This movie is directed by Bobby Kolli and is bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. Waltair Veerayya movie hit the theatres on 13th January, 2023!